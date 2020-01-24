Home

Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake
William Lee "Bill" Sampson


1925 - 2020
William Lee "Bill" Sampson Obituary
William "Bill" Lee Sampson, 94, of Lake Charles, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. He was born to his late parents, William Thomas and Sarah Sampson, in Saffordville, Kan., on Aug. 17, 1925. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II in the South Pacific and was proud of his service to his country. He was a parishioner of St. John Bosco Catholic Church. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post 0407 in Westlake for many years. Bill loved to travel, hunt and fish.
He is survived by his son, Charles "Jim" Sampson of Sulphur; three daughters, Pat Smith of Sulphur, Sue Moss and husband Robert of Gillis, Katie Lee and husband Raymond of Huffman, Texas; one sister, Ramona Judy of Tucson, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and his bonus son and daughters, John, Peggy, Sally, Wanda and Mary Jane.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Verna Sampson; infant son, Wayne Sampson; and his second wife, Hazel Roderique Sampson; and his brothers, Gene Sampson, Charlie Sampson and David Sampson.
Service will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Ortego Cemetery in Pine Prairie.
Published in American Press on Jan. 24, 2020
