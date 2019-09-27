|
William "Paw Paw" Lewis was born Sept. 17, 1951, in New Orleans, La., to the late William and Dorothy Lyons. A native of New Orleans, he retired from New Orleans Regional Transit Authority. In 2007, he moved to Lake Charles, where he was a member of Greater Live Oak Baptist Church. He departed this life Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 9:04 a.m. in Lake Charles. He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter Zellie Parker Lemelle; two sons, Christopher Parker Sr. and John Curtis (Tonja) Robertson; one sister, Alice K. Lewis Farrar; seven grandchildren, Shaquesha Evans (Dominique) Hilliard, Christopher Parker Jr., Ronald Alveris Jr., Rhonda Alveris, Cionnye Parker and Ce'Andrick Parker, and Roy McBride; and one great-grandchild, Simone Hilliard. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lizzie Parker Lewis; his parents; one sister, Mary Ann Lewis Gray; and two brothers, James Albert Lewis III and Leonard Lewis. His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Greater Live Oak Baptist Church. Pastor Cornelius Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Published in American Press on Sept. 27, 2019