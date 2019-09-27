Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Live Oak Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Live Oak Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Paw Paw" Lewis


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Paw Paw" Lewis Obituary
William "Paw Paw" Lewis was born Sept. 17, 1951, in New Orleans, La., to the late William and Dorothy Lyons. A native of New Orleans, he retired from New Orleans Regional Transit Authority. In 2007, he moved to Lake Charles, where he was a member of Greater Live Oak Baptist Church. He departed this life Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 9:04 a.m. in Lake Charles. He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter Zellie Parker Lemelle; two sons, Christopher Parker Sr. and John Curtis (Tonja) Robertson; one sister, Alice K. Lewis Farrar; seven grandchildren, Shaquesha Evans (Dominique) Hilliard, Christopher Parker Jr., Ronald Alveris Jr., Rhonda Alveris, Cionnye Parker and Ce'Andrick Parker, and Roy McBride; and one great-grandchild, Simone Hilliard. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lizzie Parker Lewis; his parents; one sister, Mary Ann Lewis Gray; and two brothers, James Albert Lewis III and Leonard Lewis. His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Greater Live Oak Baptist Church. Pastor Cornelius Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Published in American Press on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now