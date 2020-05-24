KINDER-Funeral service for William Marius Griffiths, 82, will be held at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rev. Jerry Long will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Oak Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.

The family will receive visitors at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will resume at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until time of service. *Please, note that the gathering capacity will be limited due to compliance with state requirements.*

Marius, who was affectionately known as "Griff", was a lifelong resident of Kinder and devout member of Green Oak Bible Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, father-in-law, brother and friend. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Justine, for over fifty years until her passing in February, 2010. He was a hard worker who provided for his family over the years. Griff was also a devout Christian and cherished his relationship with his Savior. He loved to hunt and fish and taking care of his animals. He especially loved spending time with his family and enjoyed barbequing. Griff will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish Griff's memory include his son, William Kenneth Griffiths and wife, Lori, of Kinder; two daughters, Kelly Jo Langley and husband, Donl, of Kinder, and Kimberlyn Kay Lawson and husband, Ben, of Moss Bluff; two brothers, Albert "Bo Bo" Griffiths and wife, Debbie, of Buford, Ga, and Ted Griffiths and wife, Jeanette, of Kinder; two sisters, Sue Billiot of Toledo Bend, and Julia "Dink" Jones and husband, Jimmy, of Roswell, NM; seven grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

Marius is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mavis Griffiths; his wife, Gloria Justine Griffiths; and, two brothers, Paul and Hugh Griffiths.

