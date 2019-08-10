Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
William Nolen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
1800 Country Club Road
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Nolen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Marshall Nolen


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Marshall Nolen Obituary
William Marshall Nolen, of Lake Charles, La., went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, after a brief illness on Aug. 7, 2019.
Bill was born on Aug. 20, 1933, in Ruston, La., to Sybil Hopkins Nolen and Robert Marshal Nolen. He grew up in DeRidder, La., graduated from LSU and married Betty Lou Hunt on Feb. 19, 1955. He served five years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and Reserve, completing his service with the rank of captain. He graduated from LSU law school in 1959. He and Betty made their home in Lake Charles, La., where he practiced law for 50 years. He was a member of The Louisiana Bar Association and served on the board of directors and as a Sunday School teacher at Trinity Baptist Church. He was a life-long learner who loved to travel and visited more than 70 countries, enjoying God's beautiful creation and many diverse cultures. Besides his passion for the LSU Tigers, his greatest joy was found in his family.
He is survived by his faithful wife of 64 years, Betty Lou Hunt Nolen; daughters, Kathy Zimmerman (Jim) and Melanie Honeycutt (Todd); 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Lisa Nolen White; parents, Robert Marshal Nolen and Sybil Hopkins Nolen; brother, Walter Nolen; sister, Norma Lee Harper.
His funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, 1800 Country Club Road, Lake Charles, La. The Rev. Steve James, and Pastors Greg Bath, and Jerry Parmentier will officiate. Burial will follow at the Beauregard Memorial Cemetery, 1201 E. First St., DeRidder, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in American Press on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now