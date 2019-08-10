|
|
William Marshall Nolen, of Lake Charles, La., went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, after a brief illness on Aug. 7, 2019.
Bill was born on Aug. 20, 1933, in Ruston, La., to Sybil Hopkins Nolen and Robert Marshal Nolen. He grew up in DeRidder, La., graduated from LSU and married Betty Lou Hunt on Feb. 19, 1955. He served five years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and Reserve, completing his service with the rank of captain. He graduated from LSU law school in 1959. He and Betty made their home in Lake Charles, La., where he practiced law for 50 years. He was a member of The Louisiana Bar Association and served on the board of directors and as a Sunday School teacher at Trinity Baptist Church. He was a life-long learner who loved to travel and visited more than 70 countries, enjoying God's beautiful creation and many diverse cultures. Besides his passion for the LSU Tigers, his greatest joy was found in his family.
He is survived by his faithful wife of 64 years, Betty Lou Hunt Nolen; daughters, Kathy Zimmerman (Jim) and Melanie Honeycutt (Todd); 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Lisa Nolen White; parents, Robert Marshal Nolen and Sybil Hopkins Nolen; brother, Walter Nolen; sister, Norma Lee Harper.
His funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, 1800 Country Club Road, Lake Charles, La. The Rev. Steve James, and Pastors Greg Bath, and Jerry Parmentier will officiate. Burial will follow at the Beauregard Memorial Cemetery, 1201 E. First St., DeRidder, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in American Press on Aug. 10, 2019