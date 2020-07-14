William "Bill" Ellsworth McWard, born in Litchfield, Ill., on Dec. 15, 1939, son of the late Myron and Fae (Marsh) McWard, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the age of 80.

Bill was a graduate of Greenfield High School. He attended McNeese State and was a graduate of Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Service in Houston, Texas. Bill worked at Hammer Funeral Home (now the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office) as a mortician and funeral director. He was a self-employed painter, "Bill McWard Painting Contractor." He enjoyed hunting, playing cards and his daily walks with his beloved dog, Charlie. Bill possessed a natural ability to make everyone feel welcome. He was always ready to lend a helping hand at his home church, Gateway Church of God in Moss Bluff. Bill was a former member of the Oak Park Optimist Club and McNeese Cowboy Club.

Bill is survived by his three daughters, Julie McWard Rogers (Tony), Leslie McWard Peterson (Matthew), Ashlie McWard Richard (Keith); two sisters, Elaine Sanders, Anna Belle Reef; brother, David McWard; seven grandchildren, Meghan Rogers (Lisa Fuselier), Jillian Rogers (Nelson Leija), Alexis Schuller, SPC Keegan Schuller, Xander Schuller, Gabriel "Gabe" Richard, Garrison Richard; three great-grandchildren, Brianna Ellis, Leighton Leija, Cohen Leija; nieces, Janet, Janice, Joyce, Joanna; nephew, Johnny; brothers-in-law, Richard Long, Robert Stansbury, Joe Huyear.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael McWard; sister, Diane Huyear; mother of his children, Mary Jane McWard; and his beloved dog, Charlie.

Funeral service will be held in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Pastor Richard Rials officiating. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation begins on Tuesday in the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Pallbearers assisting in his service are Bryan Hillman, Xander Schuller, Gabriel "Gabe" Richard, Nelson Leija, Keith Brown, Meghan Rogers, Keith Richard.

Due to new restrictions from the State of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards, the gathering capacity will be limited to 50 people and face masks will be required.

