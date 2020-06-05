William P. Doherty, 84, of Lake Charles, died at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in a local care facility with Nina and Billy at his side. Mr. Doherty was born on June 21, 1935, in Waynesboro, Miss. He is a 1952 graduate of Jackson High School where he lettered in football, baseball, basketball and track. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss. There he played football and baseball. He finished his service and became a district service manager for Studebaker Motor Corporation. When Studebaker closed, he started working as a service manager for Daigle McGuiness AMC dealership in Baton Rouge and met his wife. Mr. Doherty then became a service representative for Exxon. In 1971 Mr. Doherty and Mrs. Doherty became proud owners of Harley Davidson of Lake Charles, the oldest Harley Dealership in Louisiana. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family, following Billy's racing, drag racing and spending time at the dealership.

Mr. Doherty is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nina F. Doherty; one son, William "Billy" Doherty, both of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Dorothy Moak of Meridian, Miss., June Dugas of Houston, Texas; one brother, Bobby Wayne Doherty of Warner Robins, Ga.

Mr. Doherty was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Hope Doherty and Jim Doherty; one brother, Jim Doherty.

Pallbearers for the service will be Damon Goss, Johnny Hudson, Rennie Benoit, Roger Benoit, David Stutes, Victor Diaz and Joseph Bilbo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. George Arnold, Lester Goss and Lonnie Cooper.

His funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Friday at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of services.

