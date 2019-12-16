|
William Patrick "Pat" Farley, 71, a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, LA passed peacefully from this life on December 14, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by those he loved most.
Pat as he was known was a loving father, brother, uncle and devoted friend. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, generous spirit and unique sense of humor. He graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette formerly USL with a master's degree in nursing. He was a registered nurse until the time of his retirement and continued working as a medical coder. Pat was extremely well read and possessed an insatiable desire for knowledge. He loved all aspects of physical fitness and trained until his untimely departure. Pat served with honor and distinction in the United States Army where he flew helicopters and was later discharged as a Chief Warrant Officer. Mr. Pat's neighbors will miss his daily visits and walks with Mr. Peabody.
He is preceded in death by is parents, William Richard and Mildred Morris Farley and brother, Michael Farley.
Pat leaves to cherish is memory his loving daughter Angela F. Dickerson and husband Keith of Lake Charles, sisters; Susan Dickson and husband Russell and Mary Kathleen Farley, niece; Kathleen Dickson Schorsch and husband Thomas, sister in law; Claire Scobee Farley and her sons William and Henry Farley, a host of friends from all walks of life and his faith K9 companion, Mr. Peabody.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Ronald L. Lewis MD, Janice Redlich of St. Joseph Hospice, and Mr. Pat's loving neighbors.
In accordance with his wishes, Pat will be cremated, and a private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on Dec. 16, 2019