William Porter "Bill" Fuller passed away on Jan. 15, 2020, at his home in Kinder, La. He was born in Oakdale, La., on June 24, 1926, to Hester Porter Fuller and William Parrish Fuller.
Bill attended Culver Military Academy in Indiana and graduated high school in Oakdale. After graduating, he enrolled at Tulane University. At the end of his first semester, he enrolled in the Naval Flight Training program and was stationed at the Great Lakes Training Station. After being discharged, he enrolled at Louisiana State University in the School of Forestry. He became a part of Hillyer Deutsch Edwards and Hillyer Deutsch Fuller, both sawmill and lumber companies, in Oakdale. He moved to Thibodeaux in 1968, where he leased and operated a sawmill. He moved to Kinder in 1970, designed and built a sawmill, Fuller Forest Products, Inc. He served the Louisiana Forestry Association as Vice-President and served as President of the Southern Hardwood Producers Association.
His public service was vast. He served as president of the Oakdale Athletic Association, as a director on the USL (ULL) Foundation Board and was a charter member of the Louisiana Elementary/Secondary Education Title III program. In 1969, Bill was elected to serve on the First Commerce Corporation board in New Orleans. He continued on this board until 1998. He also served on the Public Affairs Research Council Board of Trustees and the Louisiana Cattleman's Association as both vice-president and president. In 2011, he was named a member of the Louisiana Cattleman's Association Golden Spur Club in honor of his more than thirty years of dedication to the Louisiana cattle industry.
Saw milling, cattle and agriculture were always a major part of his adult life. In the hope of keeping these interests alive, he donated his feedlot and some farm acreage to the McNeese State University Foundation in 2008.
Bill was a member of the Krewe of Comus in New Orleans, the oldest carnival krewe in the city, from 1970-1973. He was a member of the Mystick Krewe of Louisiananians in Washington, D.C. from 1985-1992. He was a member of the Krewe of Zeus in Lake Charles where he served as King in 2012.
In 1956, Bill became involved in car racing with the Sports Car Club of America. This career took him across the United States, the Bahamas and El Salvador. He followed the racing career for 42 years and was an avid Indy car fan, attending Indy 500 for 49 years.
Bill was a hardworking, fun loving man. When he wasn't working, he loved to hunt and to spend time with his friends. He always had a smile, a handshake or a hug for everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hester Porter Fuller and William Parrish Fuller; his sons, William P. Fuller Jr. and Patrick Dixon Fuller; his grandson, Max Parrish Martin; and his sister, Mary Margaret Fuller Voorhees.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Judy. He is also survived by his daughter, Ann Parrish Fuller Martin and her husband Max; granddaughter, Laurel Griffin; grandson, W.P. Fuller III; and his great-grandsons, Max William Griffin, Graham Harris Griffin and Harrison Dunn Griffin.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Kinder Bible Church. Visitation will be followed by a Memorial service at 10 a.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Don Barrett and Dr. John F. Raggio.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Dr. Herbert Nesom Jr., Dr. Gene Bacon, Tom Dixon, Scott Deshotel, Ray Romero, Johnny LaVergne, Jr., Lowell Keys and Drew Fontenot.
The family would like to offer special thanks and recognition to St. Joseph Hospice for their compassionate, efficient and professional care. The loving attention given by Paula S. McGee and her around the clock sitters brought joy and comfort to Bill. We deeply appreciate their tireless efforts and special attention.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kinder Bible Church 702 4th Ave. Kinder, LA 70648 and McNeese State University Foundation P.O. Box 91989, Lake Charles, LA 70609.
Published in American Press on Jan. 17, 2020