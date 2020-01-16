|
|
It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William Robert (Bill) Baker on Jan. 13, 2020. He was 96 years old. Bill was a devoted husband, much loved father and grandfather, and good friend, who left a legacy of love, service, and devotion. Bill's journey in life began on Oct. 14, 1923, when he was born in a log house near the small town of Hollidaysburg, Pa., to Roy Bostwick Baker and Freda Wohlbruck Baker. He had one sister, Mickey, and four brothers, Jim, Max, Richard and David. Bill attended a one room schoolhouse through 8th grade and graduated from high school in June 1942; two days later he enlisted in the Army. Bill never traveled more than a few miles from home his first 18 years, but the U.S. Army and World War II changed that. After completing his basic training in New Jersey, he went to Camp Crowder in Missouri for communications school. He left the United States on a troop ship through the San Francisco Harbor, going under the Golden Gate Bridge and for the next three and a half years of his life, Bill, like the other young men on the ship, could not have imagined what was ahead of him. From stops in New Zealand, Australia, India, Egypt, across North Africa, Scotland, Wales, and England, Bill and his fellow soldiers had already experienced war before they ever landed on Utah Beach in Normandy, France, in June 1944. Bill had been assigned to the U.S. Army Signal Corps where his job was to maintain communications with the front lines. After German resistance in western France subsided, Bill's battalion was stationed in Rennes, France, where the post office was commandeered as headquarters. It was in Rennes where he met the beautiful, young, French girl, Louise (Lili). After many clandestine meetings, they realized that life together was inevitable. They married on Dec. 26, 1945; and soon after, Bill was reassigned to Rouen, France, where they lived until he was honorably discharged. They traveled to the United States – she on a converted cruise liner with other war brides, and he on a troop ship to New York City which ended an army stint that had taken him around the world. After his return back to the United States, an Army buddy convinced Bill to head south where there was plenty of work and so he and Lili eventually came to live in DeQuincy, La., for the past 73 years. Bill worked as a telephone lineman, an operator at an oil refinery, and eventually became owner of Baker's Feed and Hardware in 1964 that he operated until the store was sold in 1997. Bill loved the outdoors and spent a big part of his life chasing his passion of farming, cattle ranching, gardening, fishing, and hunting. It was not unusual for him to still ride his four-wheeler or tractor to survey his farm into his early 90s. Bill served as Commander of his local American Legion Hall, and he held officer positions at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3802. During World War II, he received the Bronze Star, and in 2016, Bill received the French National Order of the Legion of Honor from the French Consul in Houston for his participation in the liberation of France.
Bill is survived by his beautiful wife Lili of 74 years; two daughters, Maryvonne Cooper and Danielle Baker; three sons, Patrick Baker and wife Bonnie, Bobby Baker and wife Susan, and Joe Baker and wife DeeDee; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Kerry Cooper and Todd Bennett; and one grandson, Christopher Cooper.
He was grateful to have lived such a full life. Bill was a true American in every sense. He loved his country and everything it stood for. He was a wonderful brother, and cherished his many friends. He liked to have fun, had a great sense of humor, and was always ready with a quip or tease. But more than anything he loved his family and will be missed as husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bill was an example of a life well lived.
The family will receive friends from 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, with the funeral service to begin at 3 p.m. The visitation and service will be held at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. Interment will follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park.
Published in American Press on Jan. 16, 2020