Scotty Vaughn, 22, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 19, 2019.

Scotty attended Lakewood Christian Academy and graduated from Hamilton Christian Academy. He was attending In Christ International Bible College. He was a member of Christ the King and River Church. In his free time, he enjoyed playing music and loved his great-grandmother very much.

He is survived by his mother, Christi Slayter Arnold and her husband Craig; sister, Kaci J. Chambers; great-grandmother Dolores Slayter; and many more family and friends.

He was preceded by his father, Jason Shearer; and great-grandfather, M.L. Slayter.

A funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery at 3 p.m. Pastors Kevin Burns and Mike Williams will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume Sunday from noon until the start of the funeral.