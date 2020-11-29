1/1
William Thomas "Bill" Polk
William Thomas "Bill" Polk, 57, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in his residence.
He was a native of East Columbia, Texas and had been a resident of Conroe, Texas for the last 30 years, moving from Vinton. In his younger years, he played the saxophone and enjoyed riding dirt bikes, often participating in many dirt bike riding competitions. Bill was an avid gun collector and enjoyed going to the shooting range. He was a successful businessman, owning and operating his own business, Audio Video Specialties in Conroe, Texas since January of 1994. He loved his family and enjoyed going to family reunions and family gatherings.
Survivors include his sister, Jo Elaine Payne and husband, Ashton of Vinton; and his nieces and nephews, Niki Polk of Lake Charles, Lt. Nigel Payne of New London, Conn., Brandon Payne of Ca, and Ashley Payne of Tucson, Az. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Joe Polk and Doris Cormier Polk.
A graveside Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, in Lee Granger Cemetery in Vinton, led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. The family will receive friends at the cemetery beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Published in American Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
