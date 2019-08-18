|
William "Bill" Thornley, 79, of Sulphur, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in a local hospital with his family at his side.
Bill, a Pennsylvania native, moved to the Sulphur area in 1979 to work in Accounting for PPG; he would continue to work for PPG, and retire after 25 plus years. Bill served our country for 6 years in the U.S. Air Force. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur. Bill loved to cook, play golf and chess. He was a very gifted artist, his favorite being charcoal portraits. He enjoyed being on his back porch, and was very passionate about his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Jerri Hidalgo Thornley; two daughters, Kim Dubard (Chris) of Moss Bluff; Michelle Hoff (Mike) of Camden, N.C.; and one son, Dan Thornley (Melissa) of San Antonio, Texas; two stepsons, Ray Parker and Bret Dommert, both of Sulphur; eight grandchildren, Kayla Mason (Hunter), Alex Dubard, Josh Dubard, Alizabeth Parker, Kevin Thornley, Shawn Hoff, Harper Dommert and Michael Parker; one great-grandchild, Haven Mason; siblings, David Thornley and Alice Valdiserri, both of Pa.
He was preceded in death by first wife, Sharyn Thornley; and an infant son, Kevin Ewing Thornley.
Visitation will be at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home 5 - 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, and resume 9 a.m. -10 a.m. Tuesday. His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Dr. David Holder will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Aug. 18, 2019