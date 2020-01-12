|
William "Billy Ray" Trahan, age 76, of Lake Charles, La. passed away on Friday Jan. 10, 2020. Billy Ray was born Aug. 6, 1943 to Adan P. "Man" Trahan and Hilda Conner Trahan.
Billy Ray enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, gardening and listening to French music. He also enjoyed dancing and vacationing with his wife. Billy Ray honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He received The Vietnam Service Medal; Combat Infantryman Badge; Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Billy Ray worked most of his life as a heavy equipment operator in local industry.
Billy Ray is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Terry P. Trahan, Hilary "Poochie" Trahan; sister, Linda Mae Conner.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 47 years, Sheila Trahan; son, Donald Ray Trahan and wife Amanda Duhon Trahan of Sweetlake, La.; daughters, Billie Jo Armentor of Sweetlake, La. and Nichole Wainwright of Moss Bluff, La.; nine grandchildren, Ashley, Raven, Branson, Taylor, Jaden, Hayley, Tate, Zayne, and Lillie; three great-grandchildren, Jude, Hollis and Judson; brothers, Carlton "Butter Ball" Trahan and wife Dorothy of Houma, La. and James "Bodie" LaBove of Little Chenier, La.
Visitation will occur Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 8 a.m. until time of service, which will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church at 11 a.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will occur Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Chenier Perdue Cemetery. A celebration of his life will continue at Muria Fire Station in Creole.
We thank God for being his protector for so many years and for grace and comfort in his times of need.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to those who cared for Billy Ray over the past year, especially Sam, Kendee, Stacey, Julie and Chaplain Don of Heart of Hospice and his caregiver Fay.
Published in American Press on Jan. 12, 2020