William "Bill" Wynn
William "Bill" Wynn passed away peacefully at home June 18, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia. Bill was a lover of life, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed all the family gatherings with all the food and fun. He had a great since of humor, an insatiable thirst for knowledge and was an avid reader. He had a passion for many things including racing cars, hunting, and fishing.
Bill was a business entrepreneur and owned and operated several businesses. Later in life he received his MBA from the University of Houston and was a professor at Mainland Community College (10 years) and Lamar University (2 years). Bill was in the Gideon Ministry for over 35 years where he held state offices, spoke in many churches, and ministered to prison inmates. Leading others to Christ was a true love for him. He was a member of Sale Street Baptist Church where he was a deacon and received the distinction of Deacon Emeritus. He had a great Sunday school class and enjoyed fellowship and continued study of the Bible.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Mamie Wynn; daughter, Lorraine Wynn; brother, Charles Wynn; and stepson, Don Trahan.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Wynn; son, Willy Wynn (Vickie); daughter, Natalie Fontenot (Lionel); stepson, Terry Trahan (Nikki); stepson, Tony Trahan; sister-in-law, Valerie Wynn; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the sanctuary of Sale Street Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Celebration of Mr. Wynn's life will follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Tim Robles will officiate. Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for fellowship and refreshments in the fellowship hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sale Street Baptist Church's Reap the Harvest Fund.

Published in American Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sale Street Baptist Church
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Sale Street Baptist Church
