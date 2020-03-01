|
IOWA – Willie Adam Hardy, born in Iowa on Oct. 16, 1947, son of the late Asa and Matile (Marcantel) Hardy, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Lake Charles Memorial Hospital at the age of 72.
Willie was a graduate of Lacassine High School and was a self-employed farmer. He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, Iowa Council #3006. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on his lawnmowers.
Survivors are his wife of 53 years, Judith (Fontenot) Hardy; children, Marcie Hardy Breaux; Chris Hardy and fiancé, Jessica Guilbeaux; grandchildren, Aleisha Hunt (Wade); Cassiday Breaux; Christian and Kyle Moore; great-granddaughter, Lana Hunt; special niece, Kelsey Daigle; siblings, Ralph Hardy (Gertrude); Daniel Hardy; Eugene Hardy (Elaine); Laura Gotreaux.
Willie is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ray Hardy; Dudley Hardy; Dianne Fontenot; in-laws, Nelson and Hazel Fontenot.
A Mass of Christian burial will be in St. Raphael Catholic Church in Iowa, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rev. Dismas Mauk, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation is Monday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and will resume Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2020