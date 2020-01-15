Home

POWERED BY

Services
Owens-Thomas Funeral Home - Eunice
437 Moosa Boulevard
Eunice, LA 70535
337-546-0611
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jules Speyrer Life Center
Basile, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Augustus Catholic Church
Basile, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Belton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Arthur Belton


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Arthur Belton Obituary
Funeral service for Willie Arthur Belton, 87, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustus Catholic Church in Basile, La. Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until service time in Jules Speyrer Life Center in Basile, La. Burial will be in St Augustine Catholic Church Mausoleum. Father Keenan Brown will officiate the homegoing Mass.
On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, the Angels escorted Willie from his earthly abode to his eternal home.
Cherishing his memory will be two daughters: Fran Belton (B.J.) Simon of Baytown, Texas, and Cheryl Belton of Monroe, La.; two sons, Raymond (Net) McCain of Buna, Texas, and John (Alana) Belton of Ruston, La.; nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; his loving companion, Lovenia Fontenot; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maudie Belton; his parents, Oscar Belton and Augustine Gonzaque Belton; eight brothers; three sisters; and two grandchildren.
Owens-Thomas Funeral Home of Eunice in in charge of arrangements.
Published in American Press on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -