Funeral service for Willie Arthur Belton, 87, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustus Catholic Church in Basile, La. Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until service time in Jules Speyrer Life Center in Basile, La. Burial will be in St Augustine Catholic Church Mausoleum. Father Keenan Brown will officiate the homegoing Mass.
On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, the Angels escorted Willie from his earthly abode to his eternal home.
Cherishing his memory will be two daughters: Fran Belton (B.J.) Simon of Baytown, Texas, and Cheryl Belton of Monroe, La.; two sons, Raymond (Net) McCain of Buna, Texas, and John (Alana) Belton of Ruston, La.; nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; his loving companion, Lovenia Fontenot; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maudie Belton; his parents, Oscar Belton and Augustine Gonzaque Belton; eight brothers; three sisters; and two grandchildren.
Owens-Thomas Funeral Home of Eunice in in charge of arrangements.
Published in American Press on Jan. 15, 2020