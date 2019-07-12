Home

Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
Willie F. O'Kelley Jr.


1943 - 2019
Willie F. O'Kelley Jr. Obituary
Willie F. O'Kelley Jr., 76, of Westlake, passed away on July 11, 2019.
Willie O'Kelley was born on May 23, 1943, to Willie F O'Kelley Sr. and Iveleah Gray in Jonesville, La., and lived in Westlake most of his life. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He graduated from Westlake High where he also played football. He was a graduate of Sowela Technical College and later retired from Vista Chemical. In his free time he loved hunting, fishing and wood work.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Scott O'Kelley and wife Krista of Ragley, La., David O'Kelley of Westlake, La.; brother, Henry O'Kelley of Longville, La.; sisters, Embella Pedersen and Elizabeth Witherspoon; grandchildren, Matthew O'Kelley of Ragley, Amanda Johnson of Deridder, La.; step-grandchild, Dylan Fontenot of Dequincy, La.; step-granddaughter, Morgan Warner of Moss Bluff; and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by Sister Verena Iatesta.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 and will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday. Henry Iatesta and Allen O'Kelley will officiate. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in American Press on July 12, 2019
