|
|
Willie Guillory was born Jan. 30, 1945, to Joe and Bella Moore Guillory in Iowa, La.
He was a member of Zion Travelers Baptist Church where he was baptized under the leadership of Reverend Hebert D. Parker.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Janice Guillory; his son, Horace Guillory; sisters, Jo Ella Guillory Malbroux and Florence Guillory Cephus; brothers, Morris, Horace and John L. Guillory.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Elaine LeDay Guillory; daughter, Della (Donald Ray) LeBlanc of Iowa, La.; sons, Jody Joel Guillory, Matthew McCoy Guillory and Ernest Eugene Williams of Lake Charles, La.; sisters, Joe A. Jackson, Mary Guillory, Maudry (Melvin) Miller, all of Lake Charles, and Audrey Williams of Baytown, Texas; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; two godchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Willie Guillory retired from P.P.G. after many years of service.
His visitation will be held be on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with funeral service immediately following at New Faith Baptist Church. Burial will be at Combre Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Nov. 29, 2019