Willie Jean LeBleu, born on Nov. 2, 1936, daughter of the late Willie and Hazel (Hebert) Breaux, passed away in a local hospital on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 84.

Willie Jean was a graduate of Iowa High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in LeBleu Settlement. Spending time with family and friends brought much joy to her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie LeBleu; parents and sister, Wilma Miles.

Willie Jean is survived by her son, Dale LeBleu; daughter, Denise "Gabby" Degeyter (Brian); faithful caregiver, Jodie Brown; grandchild, Erica Guidry and great-grandchild, Kyler Guildry; brother-in-law, Jerry Miles.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. The Very Rev. Anthony Fontenot, Celebrant. Burial will follow in LeBleu Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation will begin on Sunday in the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 5 p.m. and will resume Monday from 8 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m.

