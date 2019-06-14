IOWA - Willie Lee Broussard, born Feb. 4, 1940, in Lake Arthur, son of the late Willis and Eugenia Broussard, passed away at 8:49 a.m. in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the age of 79. His loving and faithful wife of 59 years, Betty J. Sonnier Broussard, born Aug. 22, 1940, in Hayes, daughter of the late Adam Euel and Viola Trahan Sonnier, left this earth at 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Lake Charles Memorial Hospital to join her beloved husband of 59 years. We rejoice in knowing they are together once again.

Willie was a graduate of Iowa High School and a very active member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, along with his wife, Betty. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Iowa. He worked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board as a mechanic. Willie loved Cajun dances with Betty, and they were smooth on the dance floor. Willie was an accomplished accordion player and loved playing music with his sons.

Betty was a graduate of Bell City High and worked as the lead custodian for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

She was faithful in her service to the church and family, always willing to lend a helping hand.

Together, Willie and Betty enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and being with family.

Willie and Betty are survived by their children, Christine Broussard, Kautchia Broussard, Sharon B. Sandhoff and husband, Richard, Timothy Broussard and wife, Felicia, Martin Broussard and wife, Vicky, and Sherman Broussard and wife, Tana; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition, survivors include their siblings, Wilma B. Doucet and husband, Horace, Alzina B. Buller, and Eugene Broussard and wife, Deborah.

Preceding them in death are their parents; siblings, Buddy Joseph Broussard, Peggy Joyce Leger and Robert Lee Schexnider; and grandchildren, Daniel James Broussard and Joseph Willin Broussard.

A Mass of Christian burial is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in St. Raphael Catholic Church of Iowa, with Rev. Dismas Mauk, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, in St. Raphael Catholic Church of Iowa, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m., and will resume from 8-10 a.m. Saturday in the church.