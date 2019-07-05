Willie Mae "MeMe" Richard, 75, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, surrounded by her family.

An Arkansas native, MeMe traveled widely until she met and married Lester and they settled in the Sulphur area. She was an excellent cook owning several cafes; she then became the head cook of the Marsh Club of Vinton. Upon retiring, her grandchildren chose MeMe as their personal chef calling in request for favorite dishes. She will be remembered for her strong will, excellent work ethic and a "heart bigger than she was."

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Lester Richard; son, Jimmie Rawson and wife, Angela of Ragley; daughter, Charlotte Trahan and husband, Lance of Carlyss; brothers, Donnie Wright of Sulphur, Roger Wright and David Wright of Livingston, Texas; sisters, Flo Back of Albany, Ga., and Dot Tanner of St. Augustine, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Randall Lee Rawson; parents, Bill and Annie Belle Wright; and eight siblings.

Funeral Services for Willie will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Hixson- Sulphur Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery of Carlyss. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday in the funeral home and resume from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday. Published in American Press on July 5, 2019