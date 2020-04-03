Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Perkins Cemeter
Westlake, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Willie Williams


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor Willie Williams Obituary
Pastor Willie Williams was born Dec. 17, 1936, in Beaumont, Texas, to the late Charles and Lula Hebert. She departed this life Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Humble, Texas. She leaves to cherish her memories, four daughters, Elder Shirley (Deacon Henry) Albert, and Evangelist Josephine (Herman) Ceasar, both of Lake Charles, La., Kathy Williams and Monique (Patrick) Arvie both of Humble, Texas; three sons, Harry (Marbelia) Williams of Houston, Texas, Roy Anthony (Cheryl) Williams of Lake Charles, La., and Elton Williams of Sacramento, Calif.; brother, the Rev. Leon Hebert; spiritual daughter, Gladys Lyons; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Her visitation will be at James Funeral Home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with her committal following at Perkins Cemetery in Westlake. In order to preserve the health and safety of the family, we are asking only the immediate family to attend visitation. All others follow Governor Edwards stay at home order. You may go to jamesfuneralhme.com and sign her guest book.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -