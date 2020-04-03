|
Pastor Willie Williams was born Dec. 17, 1936, in Beaumont, Texas, to the late Charles and Lula Hebert. She departed this life Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Humble, Texas. She leaves to cherish her memories, four daughters, Elder Shirley (Deacon Henry) Albert, and Evangelist Josephine (Herman) Ceasar, both of Lake Charles, La., Kathy Williams and Monique (Patrick) Arvie both of Humble, Texas; three sons, Harry (Marbelia) Williams of Houston, Texas, Roy Anthony (Cheryl) Williams of Lake Charles, La., and Elton Williams of Sacramento, Calif.; brother, the Rev. Leon Hebert; spiritual daughter, Gladys Lyons; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Her visitation will be at James Funeral Home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with her committal following at Perkins Cemetery in Westlake. In order to preserve the health and safety of the family, we are asking only the immediate family to attend visitation. All others follow Governor Edwards stay at home order. You may go to jamesfuneralhme.com and sign her guest book.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2020