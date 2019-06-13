Willie Yvonne Thomas was born in Lake Charles, La. to the late Sylvia Davis Paul and Albert Paul. She attended Second Ward W.O. Boston. She furthered her education by attending McNeese State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was employed by St. Patrick Hospital where she was a faithful nurse for over 40 years holding the position of head nurse, ICU nurse, Post-Op nurse, and a school-based nurse at a local high school. She was an active member of the Second Ward W.O. Boston Alumni Association. She was married to the love of her life, the late Austin Thomas Jr. for over 50 years.

Cherishing her memory are two daughters Dionne Pickens of Lake Charles, Kimberly Thomas, Houston, Texas; one granddaughter, Gabrielle Williams of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Elma Corine (Charles) Hall of Kenner, La. and Emily Lorine Landry of Lake Charles; sister-in-law, Dorothy Babineaux; six nieces and six nephews and a host of close friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15, at Christian Baptist Church, 202 North Franklin Street, in Lake Charles. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.