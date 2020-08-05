Willis Broussard, 93, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in his residence.

Willis was a native of Lafayette, and had been a resident of Sulphur for the last 18 years, moving from Mermentau. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur, and was previously a member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau where he served as a Deacon and Eucharistic Minister, and also sang in the church choir. He was a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He served as Alderman for the Village of Mermentau for 3 terms. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran. Willis was an avid sportsman, especially golf, bowling, and playing pool. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, and was known for making violins and accordions.

Survivors include his wife, Grace Shaw Broussard of Sulphur; his children, Peggy Lee Bergeaux of Mermentau, Sandra Henry and husband Mark of Morse, and Harold Broussard and wife Stephenee of Morse; his daughter-in-law, Bernadine Broussard of Mermentau; his sister, Theresa Duhon of Lafayette; his step-children, Joey Shaw and wife Rosie of Lake Arthur, Monica Cowden and husband Jay of Truckee, Calif., Kris Arabie and husband Jerry of Seabrook, Texas, and Mary Marcantel and husband Joseph of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 17 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Rena Guidry Broussard; his children, Dennis James Broussard and Janet Broussard; his brothers, Ashby, Howard, Paul, Nelson, and Shirley Broussard; and his sisters, Hazel David, Beverly Thompson, and Birdie Bourque.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau. Fr. Randall Moreau will officiate. Burial will be in St. John The Evangelist Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store