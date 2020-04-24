Home

Willis Freeman Sr


1936 - 2020
Willis Freeman Sr Obituary
Willis Freeman Sr. was born on April 6, 1936, in Elton, La. He departed from this life on April 21, 2020. He was the son of Amelia Ceasar Freeman and Regile Freeman of Elton, La. Willis was married to the late Mary Lee Lowdins. From this union, four children were born, Marilyn (Ray) Carson, Amelia (James) Green, Willis (Regina) Freeman Jr. and James (Erica) Freeman.
He leaves to cherish his sisters, Irene (Mark) Poliard, Marky Mallet, one brother Rogers Freeman; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In compliance with state regulations, a private viewing will be at Fondel Memorial Chapel for the immediate family.
Published in American Press on Apr. 24, 2020
