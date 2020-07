Willis Glyn Demeritt, 67, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on July 16, 2020, in a local care facility.

Mr. Demerrit was preceded in death by his parents, Jull and Lois Long Demeritt; brother, Robert Demeritt; and sisters, Jane St. Andrew and Wannadean "Teedee" Hughes.

Glynn is survived by his daughter, Brenda Chesson; son, Blaine Bellard and wife Traci; brother, Shelby Doucet and wife Bonnie; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Demeritt's cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home.

