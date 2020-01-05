|
Willis Lee LeDoux, 66, of Lake Charles, La., died at 2:27 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. LeDoux was born July 6, 1953 in Lake Charles, La. He was a 1971 graduate of LaGrange High School, where he excelled at football and later attended McNeese State University. He worked as an operator at Citgo for over forty years, retiring in 2018. Mr. LeDoux was raised in the Catholic faith and was a longtime member of the IBEW Local #861 and a member of the Citgo Employee Club. He was an avid musician who played the guitar with various local bands throughout the years, including the Citgo Performance Plus Band and most recently, Work N Progress. During his younger years Willis enjoyed fishing and has always enjoyed walks with his family and his dogs. He will always be remembered as a loving man with a heart of gold and for his generous and caring nature.
Mr. LeDoux is survived by his wife of thirteen years, Evelyn LeDoux; son, Chad LeDoux and wife Shonna of Lake Charles; daughter, Amanda LeJeune and husband Daniel of Moss Bluff; step-children, Michele Valencia and husband Mayer of Iowa, La. and Clayton Toerner and fiancée Courtney of Lake Charles; sister, Linda Covert and husband Terry of Spring, Texas; brother, Herbert LeDoux and wife Judy of Moss Bluff; grandchildren, Karli, Carter, Cooper, Ryan, Jacelyn, Lukas, Devan, Kaitlin, and Aria; great-grandchildren, Hollyn and Mila (who's on-the-way); his beloved six dogs; and numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Anna Mae LeDoux; infant son, Christopher LeDoux; and brother, Donald LeDoux.
His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Anthony Fontenot will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continue on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until the start of the service.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in American Press on Jan. 6, 2020