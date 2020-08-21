Willis Mendel (Bill) Young passed from this life into the arms of his heavenly Father on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at the age of 81.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1939 in Russellville, Ky. to Samuel and Felicia Young.

He joined the US Army on Feb. 20, 1962, which brought him to Fort Polk, La. where he met and married his wife of 56 years, Carol Howard Young. After his Honorable discharge from the Army on Jan. 31, 1968 he held several different jobs before he went to work for Beauregard Electric CO-OP. He retired after 28 ½ years of dedicated service.

Along with being an excellent electrician he was also a master woodworker and craftsman. He was probably best known for his mouthwatering brisket that he would cook for family get-togethers and celebrations.

His home was the gathering place for everyone in the family and many friends. His back porch was a favorite site for family visits, endless cups of coffee and advice. There were many family gatherings and family Christmas celebrations at his home. He was always available for his family and never missed a special occasion. He unselfishly helped others in many different ways, including gardening advice, changing flat tires, lending his tools, creating specialty items, as well as participating in a mission trip to Mexico.

Those left to cherish his memory, along with his wife, are his brothers John (Kari) Young and William "Bill" (Alice) Young, both of San Diego, Calif.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Peggy Howard, Sallie and Ricky Marze and Dale and Shirley Howard and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom he treated as his own children.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nina Smith and his brother, Kenneth Young.

He will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m., all at Myers Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in DeRidder, La. Brother Dale Allen Howard will officiate the service. Pall Bearers are Aaron Howard, Cade Marze, Ricky Marze, Tim Kyle, Harmon Lambert, and Larry Howard. Honorary Pall Bearer is Cord Ensminger. Burial will be at Rosepine Cemetery in Rosepine, La.

