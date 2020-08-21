1/1
Wilma Dianne (Wesley) Brocato
1943 - 2020
Wilma Dianne Wesley Brocato succumbed to our LORD on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Dianne was born July 10, 1943 in Elizabeth, La. She lived most of her life in Lake Charles and Grand Lake and the past 25 years in Moss Bluff. She was a graduate of LaGrange Senior High School and attained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at McNeese State University. She was elected President of Phi Mu Sorority, Outstanding Sorority Member and was named Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. She was a member of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Following her marriage to her college sweetheart, Frank Brocato, Mrs. Brocato began her nursing career in Slidell, was responsible for the migrant workers in Springdale, Ark. and was a teacher and part-time nurse for five years in Delta Junction, Ark. She and Frank returned home to Louisiana where she worked 27 years for Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Pediatrics, devoting most of her time to the Home Health program. She enjoyed painting watercolor on her own and with her class, the "Drew Park Art Club". She was a lady, of faith and prayer, active, who alongside with her husband, was active in serving the Catholic Church, volunteering where needed at St. Mary of the Lake, Chapel of St. Patrick and St. Theodore Catholic Church. They also served seven times as mentor couple presenters for young couples' marriage encounters and many years of Catholic retreats. Mrs. Brocato also enjoyed traveling; Italy in 2002 and the Holy Land in 2018 being her favorite trips. Her greatest times were spent with Frank, her children and her grandchildren, as she was always their greatest fan and followed them all to every event possible. Mrs. Brocato selflessly devoted her life and her love to each member of her still growing family.
Those left to carry out her legacy of kindness and love, her husband of 55 years, Dr. Frank James Brocato Sr. of Moss Bluff; son, "J" Frank James Brocato Jr. (Jennifer) of Lake Charles; four daughters, Kallyn Benoit (Kerry) of Moss Bluff, Brandé Reiter (Chris) of Stafford, Va., Cottie Judice (Sky) of Belle Chasse and Bonnie Ramsey (Jason) of Moss Bluff and son, Bret Wesley Brocato of Lake Charles; 12 grandchildren, Jordin Smith (Rickey), Morgan Brocato, Laura Carpenter (Trey), Megan Cain (Ariel), Nicholas Benoit, Joel Reiter, Alessi Reiter, Kristopher Mouton, Madison Mouton, Maci Judice, Jace Ramsey and Candence Ramsey; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, John Wesley (Terri) of Houston, Texas and two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Harris of Houtson, Texas and Linda Brocato of Lake Charles. She also leaves lots of nieces and nephews, extended family and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Douglas Wesley and her mother, Juanita Young Wesley.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at St. Theodore Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Interment services will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Friday will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Visitation Saturday will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the church.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Theodore Catholic Church, 785 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA 70611 or Grand Coteau, Our Lady of Oaks Retreat House in Grand Coteau, La. at ourladyoftheoaks.com/donations/

Published in American Press on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
21
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Theodore Catholic Church
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Theodore Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss, may the Good Lord bless & surround you all with your family & friends.
Louis & Juanita Arabie
Friend
August 20, 2020
Prayers of comfort and peace during this time of sorrow. God will guide you through this.
God Bless you all.
Debbie Hodge
Family
August 20, 2020
Love & prayers for all who loved this precious soul ..
Dubby & Sarita LaBove
Friend
August 20, 2020
Prayers for Diane's family and her extended family. Bob and I have fond memories her from HS and MSU.
Bob and Johnny Rae Long Hurlbut
Classmate
August 20, 2020
What a wonderful lady. I worked with her in 1968 at Memorial. Can’t say enough good things about her!! She will be missed!!
Sherry Miller
August 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! Dianne was such a wonderful Christian person! I remember standing next to her as she talked about someone, calling them “the salt of the earth”. I remember, vividly thinking, “wow Dianne is the salt of the earth, who else could share her title?”! We are all going to miss her gentle spirit. The world lost a great role model and Christian!!!
Tammie Courville
