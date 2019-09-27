Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 433-1707
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Hasty Miller


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Hasty Miller Obituary
Wilma Hasty Miller, 75, passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born June 14, 1944, in Lake Charles, La., to Rufus and Georgia Predium. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Georgia Predium; son, Dairee Dornell Hasty; and sister, Mary Predium Gain. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, funeral service to follow.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, E. Mitchell Miller; five brothers, Wilton Predium of Sowela, Fla., William (Gloria) Predium of Boston, Mich., Harold (Pam) Predium of Van Buren, Mich., Michael W. Comeauz of Houston, Texas, David (Gloria) Predium of Lake Charles; two sisters, Erma Predium and Evelyn Predium, both of Lake Charles; one uncle, Eldry (Betty) "Buck" Predium; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in American Press on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now