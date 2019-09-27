|
|
Wilma Hasty Miller, 75, passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born June 14, 1944, in Lake Charles, La., to Rufus and Georgia Predium. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Georgia Predium; son, Dairee Dornell Hasty; and sister, Mary Predium Gain. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, funeral service to follow.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, E. Mitchell Miller; five brothers, Wilton Predium of Sowela, Fla., William (Gloria) Predium of Boston, Mich., Harold (Pam) Predium of Van Buren, Mich., Michael W. Comeauz of Houston, Texas, David (Gloria) Predium of Lake Charles; two sisters, Erma Predium and Evelyn Predium, both of Lake Charles; one uncle, Eldry (Betty) "Buck" Predium; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in American Press on Sept. 27, 2019