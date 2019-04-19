Wilma Jeanette Buxton Sanders, 79, departed this life on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in her home in Starks, surrounded by her children.

Jeanette was the oldest child of Ennis and Polly Buxton's eight children. She was a native and longtime resident of Starks. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy at eighteen years old, where she met her future husband of 53 years, Lee T. Sanders. She was always proud to be a veteran. She was a life member of the V.F.W. Post #4759 Auxiliary in which she held many elected positions, including President of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Jeanette had a love of flowers and her yard was always full of them. Everyone that knew her, knew that she would spend hours tending to her flowers. If they had a question about a flower, they all came to her. Being a true Southerner, she loved cooking. There was always something sweet baked for company that may stop by. If you came to visit, she was going to cook. No one ever left hungry.

Survivors include her children, Thomas Floyd Sanders of Merryville, Cynthia Sanders McLeod and husband, Shawn of Starks, and Amanda Sanders Bates of Starks; her siblings, William "Sonny" Buxton and Oscar Ricky Buxton, both of Starks, and Ennis "Pee Wee" Buxton, Dennis Buxton, and Robin Buxton, all of Seminole, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Skylar Sanders, Logan Bailey, and Lee Hebert; great-grandchildren, Rome Hebert and Carissa Hebert; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Sanders; her parents, Ennis and Polly Buxton; and siblings, Fannie Mae Rainwater and Barney Wayne Buxton.

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. The Rev. Elton Barks will officiate. Burial will be in VFW Cemetery in Starks. Pallbearers will be Logan Bailey, Lee Hebert, Justin Masten, Keith Rainwater, Chris Buxton, Delbert Bates, and Heathe Buxton. Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2019