Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Wilma Thurston
Wilma Thurston
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Moss Bluff, LA
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Moss Bluff, LA
More Obituaries for Wilma Thurston
Wilma Sue (Karr) Thurston

Wilma Sue (Karr) Thurston


1942 - 2019
Wilma Sue (Karr) Thurston Obituary
Wilma Sue Karr Thurston, 76, of Moss Bluff, La., died at 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in her residence.
Mrs. Thurston was born Sept. 1, 1942, in Keavy, Ky., where she graduated high school. She lived a number of years in Illinois before moving to Moss Bluff in 1987. She worked at Kroger's for over thirteen years, with the last of those in the floral department. Mrs. Thurston was a member of Gateway Church of God and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Mrs. Thurston is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Fred Thurston of Moss Bluff; sons, Jeff McGuire and wife Evangelin of West Jordan, Utah, Kerry McGuire and wife Carrie of Highland, Ind., and Jason Thurston of Biloxi, Miss.; sister, Wylene Greenlee of Ohio; brother, John C. Karr of Keavy, Ky.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hannah Campbell Karr; brother, Kenneth Karr; and sister, Norma Starkey.
Her memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Richard Rials will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2019
