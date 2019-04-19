LEBLEU SETTLEMENT - Wilson Francis "Junior" Schexnayder, born April 3, 1940, in Lafayette, son of Francois Schexnayder and Alida Hargrave, passed away in Golden Age of Welsh, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the age of 79.

Junior was a graduate of Iowa High School. He retired from the Calcasieu Parish School Board as a bus driver and as a deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. He was also self-employed as a produce distributor, including multiple fruit stands. Junior was a volunteer firefighter, honorary member of the Iowa FFA, and Iowa Senior Olympics. He loved raising and selling show pigs. He loved hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends. Junior was a huge Houston Astro's fan. Junior and his wife, Helen, were members of Preparing the Way Ministries.

Junior is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Goodman Schexnayder; daughter, Michelle LeBleu (Johnny) of Brazoria, Texas; son, Darrell Schexnayder (Ellen) of LeBleu Settlement; daughter-in-law, Lore Schexnayder of Lake Charles; sister, Burnella Broussard (Gerald) of Branch, La.; brothers, Herman Schexnayder (Tina) of Iowa, Clifford Schexnayder (Virginia) of LeCompte, La., Brian "Shaky" Schexnayder (Charlotte) of Iowa, Daniel Schexnayder (Lynn) of Moss Bluff, Melvin Schexnayder (Darla) of Moss Bluff, Dwayne Schexnayder (Johna) of Baytown, Texas; sister-law, Dorothy Hardy (Jerry) of Iowa; grandchildren, Marcus (Melissa) and Steven; great-grandchildren, Carter and Madison; step-mother, Geraldine Schexnayder; and special pet, Miah.

He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Schexnayder; parents; brothers, Bob and Michael Schexnayder; mother and father-in-law, Rose and Sonny Goodman.

Funeral service are Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Doyle Evans officiating in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery, Lake Charles. Visitation is Sunday from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Age of Welsh and Brighton Bridge Hospice for the excellent care given to Junior.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Junior's honor for a memorial deer blind to: Trinity Oaks, 9385 Miller Lane, San Antonio, TX 78266 or www.trinityoaks.org.

2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:" Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary