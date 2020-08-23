Winifred Hebert Franks, 89, of Little Rock, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Aug. 21, 2020. She was born in Turkey Creek, La on Jan. 23, 1931 to Joseph and Blanche Clark Hebert. She was the youngest of their eight children. She graduated from Pine Prairie High School in 1948, and devoted her life to Christ. After falling in love with JC Franks, they were married on May 13, 1950. They lived most of their lives in Lake Charles, La where they raised their three daughters. They moved to Searcy, Ar. in 2005 to be closer to their girls and their families.
Winifred was a homemaker and loved caring for her family. Growing beautiful flowers and plants was one of her favorite hobbies and she could name almost every variety. She was an outstanding cook and seamstress who spent countless hours making clothes for her girls and grandchildren. She also made 100 dresses to send to children in Africa in her church ministry. Winifred was an active member of Boulevard Church of Christ in Lake Charles and in later years attended West Side Church of Christ in Searcy, Arkansas.
Winifred is survived by two daughters, Carol Franks and Terri (Barry) Fielder, and a son-in-law, Mike (Sarah) Graul; eight grandchildren; Amy (Mac) Bell, Bradley (Sarah) Franks, Ben (Jodi) Graul, Bonnie (Jeff) Thomas, Jamie (Michael) Jerkins, Lindsey (Zach) Fisher, Brett (Meredith) Fielder, and Abby (Craig) Harwell; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, JC Franks; her daughter, Patty Graul; her parents, Joseph and Blanche Hebert; two brothers, Wayne Hebert and Phil Hebert; five sisters, Jessie Litton, Margie Newsom, Annie Bell Cooper, Josie Kennedy, and Pearl Thibodeaux. She will be missed and fondly remembered by all who were blessed to know her.
Funeral arrangements have been made for Monday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy. Due to the most recent COVID-19 directive, attendance is strictly limited to 100 people and face covering must be worn at all times, and there will be no visitation. A graveside service will follow for family at White County Memorial Gardens. www.powellfuneralhome.net.