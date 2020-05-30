Winnie Belle (Quibodeaux) McCall
1928 - 2020
Winnie Belle Quibodeaux McCall, 92, was called to her heavenly home on May 28, 2020. Winnie Belle was born on Dec. 6, 1928, in Crowley, La., to Amelia and Forole Quibodeaux. She lived most of her life in Sulphur, La.
She is survived by one son, Ron McCall and wife Betty of Lake Charles; and one daughter, Shelia Rather of Sulphur; three grandchildren, Ron McCall of Austin, Texas, Dax McCall of Lake Charles, and Krystal Howard and husband Phillip of Cincinnati, Ohio; and two great-grandchildren, Keelan and Meredith McCall of Lake Charles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters; two brothers; her son-in-law, Doug Rather of Sulphur; and the lover of her life, Dorsey (Bull) McCall, her husband of 52 years.
Due to the circumstances of her passing, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family.
We want to say "Thank You" to all those who took cared of her during these difficult times. God bless you all.

Published in American Press on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
