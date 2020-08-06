1/1
Winston Joseph Latour III
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winston Joseph Latour III, 37, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on July 29, 2020.
Winston was born on Oct. 19, 1982, in Lake Charles.
He was a loving person and a great dad. He was a jokester and loved cooking for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Winston J. Latour II; and his grandparents, Joseph and Betty Hebert; aunt, Brenda Hebert; and uncle, Carl Thomas.
Jay leaves to cherish his memory is wife, Jaquetta Lorena Ledet Latour; five children, Jaidyn , Damonte, Synayah, Jor'dyn and Jayla Latour; mother, Glenda Latour; grandmother, Lois Haley; sisters, Tineka (Kevin) Ceasar, Shekina (Michael) Byars, Arisha Allison; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mr. Latour's service will be private, and his cremation will follow the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeside Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved