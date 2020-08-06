Winston Joseph Latour III, 37, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on July 29, 2020.
Winston was born on Oct. 19, 1982, in Lake Charles.
He was a loving person and a great dad. He was a jokester and loved cooking for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Winston J. Latour II; and his grandparents, Joseph and Betty Hebert; aunt, Brenda Hebert; and uncle, Carl Thomas.
Jay leaves to cherish his memory is wife, Jaquetta Lorena Ledet Latour; five children, Jaidyn , Damonte, Synayah, Jor'dyn and Jayla Latour; mother, Glenda Latour; grandmother, Lois Haley; sisters, Tineka (Kevin) Ceasar, Shekina (Michael) Byars, Arisha Allison; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mr. Latour's service will be private, and his cremation will follow the service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2020.