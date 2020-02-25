Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Winston Broussard
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Cameron, LA
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Cameron, LA
Winston Terry Broussard


1973 - 2020
Winston Terry Broussard Obituary
Winston Terry Broussard, 46, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. He was born Nov. 9, 1973, to Junius Broussard and Beatrice Williams in Pineville, La. He worked most recently at Sequel Electrical Supply as a delivery driver. He also worked for FedEx and CARC.
Everyone knew Terry as a funny and warm-hearted man. He loved his family hard. He had a beautiful way with words that he expressed in poems and his writings. He loved to make people laugh and made the room light up with his funny antics and good nature. He grew up in Cameron and was a man of faith.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Gina Rising Broussard; his mother, Beatrice (Solomon) Williams; his children, Damien Lodrigue, Shaelin Broussard and Destiny Taylor; his siblings, Charles Lute, Vanessia Lute Toliver, Searcy Toliver Bridget Curtis, Junius Broussard, Solomon Williams, Claude Curtis, Lakeisha Williams, Christopher Broussard, Chaka Williams, Alex Williams, Clement Williams, Emmanuel Williams, Moss Williams, Donna Dobyns and Lela Johnson; three grandchildren, Noah James Broussard, Ella Kay Lodrigue and Eden Jade Lodrigue; one goddaughter, NaKenzie Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Junius Broussard; and one daughter, Kameron Paige Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. at King's Funeral Home. On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, a second visitation will be held at 11 a.m. and funeral service at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Cameron, La., the Rev. Arnold Wycoff, officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Cameron, La., under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 25, 2020
