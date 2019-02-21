Funeral service for Mr. Woodrow Barbee, 83, of Vinton, La., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in the Miguez Funeral Home with the Rev. Susil Fernando officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery.

Mr. Barbee sadly passed away in an assisted care facility on Feb. 17, 2019.

Funeral home visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at 2 p.m.

A rosary led by Mary Gaspard will be recited at 1:30 p.m., Friday in the funeral home chapel.

Mr. Woodrow Paul Barbee was born Jan. 6, 1936 on a pleasant cloudy day in Lake Arthur, La. He was a joyful and caring man; whose presence lifted the mood of any room he walked in. He met the love of his life 66 years ago and raised a loving family throughout the East Texas and Louisiana area. He was a Citgo retiree, who wore the company hat with pride most days of his life.

He is survived by his wife Sally of 64 years; children, Gary and wife Migdalis, Robert and wife Janelle, Wayne, Susan, Patricia and husband Donald; sisters, Rose Henderson of Newburg, Pa., and Georgia Radke of Jennings, La.; grandchildren Gabriela, Hygel and husband Nathan, Joseph, Wayne Adam and wife Samantha, Karissa and husband Darrell, Cherie and husband Chance, Traci, Ann, Dylan and wife Haleigh and Nicole; and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Octavia Barbee; sisters, Laura LaBauve, Rena Stansel and Effie Fontenot; and brother, Lloyd Barbee. Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary