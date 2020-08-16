Wretha Charlene Barclay passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at her residence in a local care facility in Lake Charles, La. She was 94 years old.

Charlene was born March 12, 1926, in Grovespring, Mo, to Harley Herman Hightower and Rushia Isabel Priester Hightower. She grew up there on the family farm and after graduating from high school, worked in the war industry at Wright Patterson, Ohio, until the end of World War II. Charlene became a registered nurse in 1949 after completing her training at St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield, Mo. She and her husband Gibb Barclay were married February 27, 1952, in Lebanon, Mo.

Gibb's job with Shell Pipeline moved them to ten different states ranging from Oklahoma and California to Louisiana and Montana. They took their faith in the Lord with them and were instrumental in the founding of churches in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. Charlene served humbly at all the congregations they became part of over the years. Together they raised four children of whom they were very proud.

After retiring in Missouri, Charlene and Gibb enjoyed traveling. Charlene became a prolific quilter, producing handmade quilts for her children and grandchildren. She demonstrated her love for family and nursing by caring for her parents and siblings when their health was failing. In her later years she moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to be close to family.

Charlene was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gibb; a son Gary Rue Barclay; a son-in-law Doug Holwell; her sister Novella Hightower; and her brothers Noel, Russell, Vance, and Lane Hightower.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Joan Holwell of Newcastle, Wyo.; Larry Barclay and wife Dianne of Sheridan, Wyo.; David Barclay and wife Joyce of Lake Charles, La; and 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be next to her husband Gibb at Mount Rose Cemetery Veteran's Park in Lebanon, Mo.

