Wyly Dudley, 89, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born on Oct. 1, 1930 in Eva, Tenn. to Elmer and Pearl Dudley.
Wyly proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed by Canalco for several years before retiring from Haliburton in 1995. He enjoyed life to the fullest, always had a story to tell, and a smile on his face. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 39 years, Margaret Derouen Dudley of Lake Charles; one sister, Joyce Arnold of Camden, Tenn.; two children, Mark Dudley and his wife Shari Kim, and Scott Dudley and his wife Kim of Camden, Tenn.; four step-children, Cheryl Derouen Richard, Thomas Derouen and his wife, Denise, of Lake Charles, La., Cindy Derouen Abshire and her husband Terry of Grand Lake, La., and Debbie Derouen Gorman and husband Tim of Palm Harbor, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Wyly was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters, and one brother.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date.
