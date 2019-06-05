Wynema Clark, 84, of Longville, La., passed from this life on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Clifford "Bud" Clark Jr. of Longville, La., Travis and Tracy Clark of Longville, La., Chris Clark of Longville, La., Chad and Carrie Clark of Indianapolis, Ind.; daughters, Donna and Terry Manuel of Lake Charles, La., Vicki and Lee Baggett of Longville, La.; brother, Rex Jr. and Sandy McEntire of Lufkin, Texas; sister, Wanda Chiles of Victoria, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends; along with Cha-cha dog-companion.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Clifford D. Clark Sr.; granddaughter, Megan Meier; parents, Rex Sr. and Melvina McEntire.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5 – 9 p.m. at New Life Pentecostal Church in Ragley, La. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, also at New Life Pentecostal Church. The Rev. Glen Cooley will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Justin Clark, Gene Clark, Kevin Fuselier, Chad Clark, Chris Clark and Travis Clark. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley, La. Published in American Press on June 5, 2019