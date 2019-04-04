Wynita C. "Twin" Nunez was called to her rest Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She lived 86 wonderful years, born to Wilson and Olive Mhire, Aug. 29, 1932.

She was married to a loving husband, Gordon Edras Nunez for 49 years. She was a lifelong resident of Creole, La., moving to Sweetlake after Hurricane Rita. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Creole. She served her church as a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Ladies Alter Society.

She touched the lives of so many friends as she served as the Postmaster in Creole for years. She loved people and served her community as co-owner of Mr. B's Grocery in Creole until she retired. She loved cooking and entertaining, having guest often showing her southern hospitality and much generosity to so many in the livestock community. She and Gordon had a special love for her younger brother Puto, as she helped raise him. Their love extended to her oldest nephew Ladd Wainwright during his service time, traveling to assure he was able to see his wife, Jerrie across the country. She was a member of the Cameron Cowbells for many years. She belonged to the Creole Home Demonstration Club.

Mrs. Nunez is survived by four sons, Daniel Nunez (Mary), Phillip Nunez, (Lori), Thomas Nunez (Lana), Scott Nunez (Robyn); her only brother, Huey (Sue) Mhire. Mrs. Nunez has six grandchildren and six great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and special friends Kristy Styron, Shane and Tammy Gail Conner and Sharon Furs.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Mhire and Olive Trahan Mhire; one twin sister, Wynona Miller; her older sister, Audrey Wainwright; and younger sister, Dorothy Mhire; and her loving husband Gordon Nunez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Creole on Friday, April 5th. Committal service will follow in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held in Hixon Funeral Home in Lake Charles at 3 p.m. on Thursday April 4, 2019 for family and visitation follows at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. at Hixson on Thursday, April 4th. She will return to Creole at 9 a.m. with another Rosary at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus in Creole, on Friday, April 5, 2019. Father Fernandes will officiate.

A special thanks to Brookdale Assisted Living and staff, Grand Cove Nursing Home Brighton Bridge Hospice for their loving care.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons Brian Nunez, Wayne Nunez, Robert Nunez, Colby Nunez, Trevor Nunez, and Anthony Verret. Honorary pallbearers include: Huey (Puto) Mhire, Shane Conner, Zeke Wainwright, Walter Wainwright, Darren Miller, Joseph Mhire, Ronald Mhire, Craig Wainwright, Allen Wainwright and Jeff Wainwright. Published in American Press on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary