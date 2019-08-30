|
|
98 years, 3 months and 5 days. This is the Life, Love and Legacy of Yolande Albarado Martin Doucet. A woman who was devoted to her family. She was a living fountain of the purest and most genuine love. If you were loved by MawMaw you knew it. When someone she cared for entered a room she didn't wait for them to get to her. She would head towards them, though slowly as the years progressed, and greet them with a hug and kiss. She would make eye contact and verbally welcome you. If you were a friend to any of her family she treated you as family. Now, as Southerners do, let's get to the serious topic...food! As a member of MawMaw's family one never had to wonder about where to eat on holidays or special occasions. Also, on their birthday's family members where able to request their favorite dish and she would prepare it. If one has been fortunate enough to taste MawMaw's famous pot roast they've experienced what Southerners call a "little bit of heaven." While it's easy to think her amazing cooking skills were a motivator to entice you to gather with family, it was actually her "secret recipe" to initiate, nurture, and strengthen the love and permanence of family. When you look at the love her family exhibits it is easy to see that MawMaw was a five star chef both in the kitchen and in the heart... Her lifetime of love provides nourishment for the soul.
She leaves behind to continue on the family traditions: Her beloved, caregiving Brother, Wilson Fitzgerald from Los Angeles, Ca. Her grandchildren: Dianna, Liz, Gwen, Jody, Susan, Kenny, Bubba and Brett. 26 great grandchildren and 31 great great grandchildren. She is now reunited with her husband Alicide Martin and later in life spouse Leroy Doucet. What a glorious day it was when her three daughters, Delores Douget, Linda Ledoux and Elaine Tyler, beckoned her to come home August 28, 2019 Also to greet her were her granddaughters, Darlene, Beth and Cindy as well as her Sister Tavia and Brothers John, Mann and Nook.
Visitation will be at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Chapel Friday, August 30, 2019 5-8. With a rosary to honor her devote Catholic faith, lead by St. Theresa Legion of Mary at 6pm.
A "full blown out" Celebration of Her life will be lead by Granddaughter Jody, along with all the grandchildren, Saturday at 9am, Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Chapel, then proceeding to St Theresa Catholic church at 11am. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines South.
VERY SPECIAL THANKS OF APPRECIATION TO HER BEAUTIFUL GRANDDAUGHTER AND GREAT GRANDSON, GWEN AND JUSTIN HEBERT, FOR THEIR SELFLESS, UNCONDITIONAL LOVE AND CARE FOR MAWMAW.
Published in American Press on Aug. 30, 2019