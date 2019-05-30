Home

Matthews & Son Funeral Home Inc
511 N Cutting Ave
Jennings, LA 70546
(337) 824-4420
It's with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Yvette Richard Thacker announces her passing from this life on May 28, 2019 at the age of 34. Yvette was born in Lake Charles, La., to Gerald J. Richard and Theresa Hanks Richard on Feb. 26, 1985. Yvette was a homemaker. She loved listening to music and dancing. Yvette also loved her dogs, Cena and Lucius. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Yvette is survived by her parents, Gerald J. Richard and Theresa Hanks Richard of Westlake, La.; her husband, Danny Lee Thacker of Westlake, La.; her stepson, Scott Thacker of Westlake, La.; her sister, Jennifer Williams of Lake Charles, La.; her godchild, Megan Fontenot; her nephew, Cameron Fontenot; her great-nephew, Malachi Johnson.
Graveside service will be held at Istre Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 30, 2019
