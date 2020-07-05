Yvonne C Olson, 83, of Fayetteville, Ga, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in a Fayetteville hospital. She was born on August 10, 1936 in Lake Charles, La and was raised in Gillis, La.

After attending Gillis High School, Yvonne met and married the love of her life, Air Force Staff Sargent Duane Olson who hailed from La Crosse, Wi.

They subsequently lived in La Crosse, Minneapolis, Minnesota, then retired in Fayetteville, GA.

Yvonne will be remembered for her friendly, fun-loving personality, love for square dancing, equally shared by husband Duane, and work as a nurse's aid.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Larry D Olson, Fayetteville, Ga, one brother, Robert Caldwell, Sr (Leeanna), Gillis, La, one sister, Barbara C Baumgarten (Walter), Gillis, LA and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane L Olson and parents, Clifford C. and Oma Seal Caldwell.

Services are: July 5, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, Ga. with the funeral service, led by Pastor Alex Moses, on July 6, 2020 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Camp Memoria Park Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ga.

