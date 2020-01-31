Home

Yvonne Holliman Obituary
Yvonne Holliman, 43, died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at West Cal Cam Hospital. She was a native of Starks, La., and was a resident of Sulphur for over 14 years. She was a loving and devoted mother, sister, daughter and aunt. Her family was her pride and joy. Yvonne enjoyed taking trips with her girls and spending quality time with her family.
Survivors include her children Asia Johnson and Aaliyah Holliman, both of Sulphur; two sisters, Terri Rizo and Laverna Holliman; one brother, Craig Como, all of Sulphur; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Holliman; father, Floyd Holliman; three brothers; and one sister.
Funeral service for Ms. Holliman will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at New Life Apostolic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Community Cemetery in DeQuincy, La., under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Jan. 31, 2020
