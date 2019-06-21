Home

James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Community Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First Community Baptist Church
Zachary Da'Juan "Steppa" Reed


Zachary Da'Juan "Steppa" Reed Obituary
Zachary Da'Juan "Steppa" Reed, 16, was born May 10, 2003, in Lake Charles, La., to Juan Gonzales-Alonso and Kimberly Michelle Reed. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, he attended Washington Marion Magnet High School. He departed this life Friday, June 14, 2019, in Lake Charles.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Kimberly Michelle Reed; his father, Juan Gonzalez-Alonso; stepfather, Kevin Berry; sister, Jamottieyah Reed; and grandparents, Lorena "Suga Moma" Randle and the Rev. Charles (Marva) Randle.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Beverly Washington.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at First Community Baptist Church. Pastor A.C. Jefferson will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on June 21, 2019
