Mrs. Zara "Polly" Shirley, 96, passed away in her home to her Heavenly Home, Aug. 13, 2019, at 4:26 p.m. Born in Longville, La., on Oct. 28, 1922, to Joseph and Josephine Cole. She graduated from Ragley High School in 1941 after the Longville High School burned.
Zara worked for many years at Ft. Polk Finance Office.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, I. Herald Shirley; parents; five siblings; and two grandchildren; and her son-in-law, Calvin Schwarze.
Left to cherish her memory son, James H. (Faye) of Pitkin; daughter, Vondale Schwarze of DeRidder; grandchildren, Susan Shirley of Pitkin, Sheila Salpietra (Michael) of Pitkin, John Schwarze of DeRidder, and Lorri Woodard (Adam) of DeRidder; 6 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Zara was a life time resident of Beauregard Parish and member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of DeRidder.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in DeRidder, La., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Danny Wilson (Pleasant Hill Baptist Church) and the Rev. John Elliott (Lone Star Baptist Church) officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Special thank you for all the prayers of church members, friends and relatives. Special thanks to Heart of Hospice for the beautiful care you gave Polly in the past serval months.
In lieu of flowers, gifts to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Lone Star Baptist Church, Pitkin or to the Children Cancer research of your choice.
Published in American Press on Aug. 15, 2019