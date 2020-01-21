|
Zelda Mae Bertrand, 78, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Sulphur.
She was a native of DeQuincy, and had been a resident of Sulphur for the last 58 years. Zelda was a member of Hargrove Bible Baptist Church and also attended Henning Memorial United Methodist Church. She was former member of the Jaycee and Jayne organization. Zelda, also known as "The Purple Queen" by her friends and family, enjoyed collecting angels, gardening, going to church, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Wayne Bertrand and wife Amanda of Sulphur, Tommy Bertrand and wife Linda of Durant, Okla., and Lucie Mesuch and husband Sam of Sulphur; her grandchildren, Melisa Allcock, Zack Bertrand, Charles Louis Bertrand, Autumn Bertrand, Kevin Mouton, Candice Mouton, Joseph Conrad, Raeana Mesuch Tracy and Stephen Mesuch; and great-grandchildren, Brea Mouton, Bryler LeBrun, Ashton Bertrand, Boone Bertrand, Allie Bertrand, Cameron Lyons, Lindsey Bertrand, Lane Breaux, Derrek Allcock, Emma Conrad, Karson Tracy and Anna Kate Tracy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Bertrand; a daughter, Delilah Bertrand; and her siblings, Charles Powers, James Powers, Thomas Powers, William Powers and Carolyn Powers.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Henning Memorial United Methodist Church. The Revs. Ellen Alston, Paul Nugent, and Brother Harry Methvin will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines North Cemetery in Sulphur, under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Beds For Kids at Henning Memorial United Methodist Church. In honor of Zelda, please wear purple to the funeral service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 21, 2020