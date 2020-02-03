|
Zelma Mary Spell, age 81, of Westlake, La passed away on Sunday Feb. 2, 2020. Zelma was born May 13, 1938 to Olide Thibodeaux and Azalie Richard Thibodeaux.
Zelma was a lifelong resident of Westlake. She enjoyed listening and dancing to Cajun Music. She was a really good cook and took 2nd prize in the gumbo cook off at the duck race.
She was very active in volunteer work for Christus St. Patrick's Hospital, Team Citgo and the Mardi Gras Krewe du le originales et les Enfants. Zelma was also involved with the Children's Miracle Network, the Cancer walks, and the Calcasieu Council on Aging.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and four sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, of 64 years Clifton J. "C.J." Spell; daughters, Anita McGraw (Doyle) of Garden City, Ks, Elizbeth Elliott (Floyd) of Branson, Mo, Regina Hardy (Ray) of Moss Bluff, La, Tammy Spell of Lake Charles, LA, Cornelia Crain (Carlton) of Westlake, LA; grandchildren, Nathan Colcher (Sheena) of Garden City, Ks, Adrienne Synos (Jeff) of Austin, TX, Drew Colcher of Austin, Texas, Jared Hoffpauir (Joanna) of Nixa, Mo, Evan Hoffpauir (Madison) Branson, Mo, Kayla Hardy Lake Charles, La, Dane Gillard of Lake Charles, La; sixteen great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Thibodeaux of Lake Charles, La; Sister, Marie Bryson of Lake Charles, La.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 from the hours of 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 8 a.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Indian Bayou Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
Published in American Press on Feb. 4, 2020